Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds and sells single family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers. Their objective is to provide customers with homes that incorporate quality and value. The company’s subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company’s home buyers. “

Shares of BZH opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $792.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 2.27.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,011 shares of company stock valued at $505,764. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

