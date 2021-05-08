Beaxy Price Tops $0.0063 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Beaxy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $7,696.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beaxy has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00081950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00021815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00064352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00102830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $450.45 or 0.00768903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,285.66 or 0.09022459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.