Beacon Securities Comments on Cargojet Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cargojet in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.43 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.09.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$318.00 to C$293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$246.67.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$176.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$174.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$200.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 824.77. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$125.18 and a 1-year high of C$250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$175.50 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 449.53%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

