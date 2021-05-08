Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.06

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.06 and last traded at $57.80, with a volume of 2542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.17.

Several analysts recently commented on BECN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average is $44.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $1,485,368.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $180,222.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,460.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,984. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $27,769,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $14,625,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,170,000 after purchasing an additional 247,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,649,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

