Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BECN. Truist boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Longbow Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.14.

Shares of BECN traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $60.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,701. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $60.87.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 563,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 76,520 shares of company stock worth $3,660,984 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,769,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,625,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,170,000 after purchasing an additional 247,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $9,649,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

