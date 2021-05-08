Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,058,917 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 103,880 shares during the period. Barrick Gold accounts for about 3.1% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Barrick Gold worth $40,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.91.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

