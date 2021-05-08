Barclays Raises IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target to $616.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $600.00 to $616.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $482.00.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $11.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $544.26. 361,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,616. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $280.53 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 94.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.76.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at $36,578,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,267 shares of company stock worth $11,914,023. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

