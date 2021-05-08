Barclays Increases UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) Price Target to GBX 975

UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 975 ($12.74) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s previous close.

UDG Healthcare stock opened at GBX 861 ($11.25) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 824.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 787.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.71. UDG Healthcare has a 52-week low of GBX 570 ($7.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 889.50 ($11.62).

Get UDG Healthcare alerts:

In other news, insider Shane Cooke bought 12,500 shares of UDG Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.96) per share, with a total value of £95,250 ($124,444.73). Also, insider Myles Lee bought 5,000 shares of UDG Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 772 ($10.09) per share, for a total transaction of £38,600 ($50,431.15).

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for UDG Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDG Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.