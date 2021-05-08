Barclays Boosts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $300.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $272.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.24.

Shares of NSC opened at $289.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $157.48 and a 1 year high of $291.07.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after acquiring an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,794,739,000 after acquiring an additional 867,636 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $135,499,000 after buying an additional 570,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,920,000 after buying an additional 418,486 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

