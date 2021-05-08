BankUnited, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for BankUnited in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.89. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BankUnited’s FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

BKU has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

BKU stock opened at $48.68 on Thursday. BankUnited has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,508.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $143,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,251.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,866 shares of company stock valued at $518,633 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,671,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,877,000 after buying an additional 47,896 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 27,952 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

