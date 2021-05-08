Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.14

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.14 and traded as high as $15.07. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 8,080 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 33,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the mpany for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

