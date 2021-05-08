Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) to Issue Dividend of $0.34 on June 9th

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3419 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Shares of BSBR opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $8.95.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

