Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Holdings Raised by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,516,059 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099,000 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $16,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 87.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 34,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 117,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 249,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 700,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 135,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

BBD opened at $4.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.1356 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 4.23%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

