Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

BLDP opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 752.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.