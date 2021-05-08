BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 615.43 ($8.04).

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

LON:BA traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 504.40 ($6.59). 4,364,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 505.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 493.59. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 4.97 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 587.33 ($7.67).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £121,355 ($158,551.08). Also, insider Jane Griffiths purchased 10,117 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45) per share, for a total transaction of £49,977.98 ($65,296.55). Insiders purchased a total of 10,206 shares of company stock worth $5,042,649 in the last three months.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

