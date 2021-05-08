Baader Bank Lowers Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) to Reduce

Baader Bank downgraded shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Brenntag from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brenntag from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.44. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $18.54.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brenntag will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

