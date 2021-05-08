B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price objective dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 54.14% from the company’s current price.

BTG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $5.19 on Thursday. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. On average, analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after buying an additional 1,077,927 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth $201,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

