B. Riley Raises Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target to $106.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $77.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.67.

NYSE CCS opened at $79.84 on Wednesday. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $80.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,296,000 after purchasing an additional 203,530 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 128,432 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 386,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 161,827 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 493.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 369,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 306,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 12.1% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 311,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

