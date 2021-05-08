B. Riley Increases National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target to $55.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

NNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Retail Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.67.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NNN stock opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.28.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.