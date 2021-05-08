B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Reaches New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $74.79 and last traded at $74.49, with a volume of 1897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.97.

Specifically, CEO Andrew Moore acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.68 per share, with a total value of $338,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,397,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,310,832 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $1,389,481.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,139,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,430.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,340,020 shares of company stock worth $9,234,369. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $410.21 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 16.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,793,000 after purchasing an additional 242,482 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 44.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

