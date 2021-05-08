Azzurro Capital Inc Buys 10,000 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $169,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Azzurro Capital Inc bought 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $827,000.00.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $200.15 million, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 246.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelzoo will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 26.2% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at $866,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,700,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

