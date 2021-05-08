Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to report ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($0.90). Azul posted earnings of ($2.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full year earnings of ($3.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($1.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $330.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.89 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.20 price target on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

AZUL stock traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $22.32. 1,817,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,982. Azul has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Azul in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its position in Azul by 227.6% in the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 206,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 143,600 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Azul by 60.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,205,000 after acquiring an additional 768,797 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Azul by 27.9% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Azul by 9.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

