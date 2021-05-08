Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Upgraded by Seaport Global Securities to “Buy”

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Seaport Global Securities currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $15.20 target price on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Azul from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.88.

AZUL stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.32. 1,817,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,982. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.62. Azul has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $25.84.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $330.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Azul will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Azul by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 783,792 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Azul by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after buying an additional 590,300 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Azul by 60.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,205,000 after buying an additional 768,797 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Azul by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,893,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,180,000 after buying an additional 288,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 697,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after buying an additional 50,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

