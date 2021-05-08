Azmi Nabulsi Sells 10,043 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 10,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $384,345.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Azmi Nabulsi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Azmi Nabulsi sold 9,353 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $337,736.83.

On Thursday, April 1st, Azmi Nabulsi sold 5,147 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $193,372.79.

On Monday, March 1st, Azmi Nabulsi sold 5,373 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $246,352.05.

Shares of PHAT opened at $34.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.32. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.74.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $4,216,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 24,411 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,814,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

