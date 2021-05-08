Aziz Aghili Sells 46,500 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Stock

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -534.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34. Dana Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $28.44.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dana in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 400.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAN. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.