Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Axonics updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of AXNX stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.92. 755,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,718. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 0.02. Axonics has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62.

In other Axonics news, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $508,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 60,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,382.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $3,179,573.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,144 shares of company stock worth $9,589,987. Corporate insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

