Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Posts Earnings Results

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.67. 66,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 22.66, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $7.73.

AXLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcella Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

