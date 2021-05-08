Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Shares of ACLS opened at $41.02 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 10,529 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $413,473.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $268,359.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,514 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after buying an additional 650,647 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after buying an additional 506,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,046,000 after buying an additional 259,580 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after buying an additional 180,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 109,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.