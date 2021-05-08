Avory & Company LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Avory & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Avory & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,671 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,450,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the period.

TLT opened at $139.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.62. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

