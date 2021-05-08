Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVT. Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.40.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of AVT stock opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. Avnet has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $44.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average is $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avnet will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 16.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 42,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,151,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.