Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,136 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDMO. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $22.14. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.00 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. Equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Mark R. Bamforth bought 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $2,290,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

