Aviance Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $1,630,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.79.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $48.42 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average is $54.80.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

