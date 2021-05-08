Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 222 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

NYSE MDT opened at $126.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $170.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.