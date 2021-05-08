Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,325 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,505,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,251,000 after purchasing an additional 263,869 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Curi Capital now owns 51,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 648.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 306,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after buying an additional 265,242 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 536,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,528,000 after buying an additional 156,752 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $66.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average of $63.07. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

