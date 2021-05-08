Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Brokerages predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will post sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the lowest is $1.84 billion. Avery Dennison reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $7.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.08.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.46. The stock had a trading volume of 381,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,371. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $98.84 and a 12 month high of $222.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.35 and its 200 day moving average is $167.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

