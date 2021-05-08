Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avantor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 260.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $282,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,902.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $85,437.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,685.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,988 shares of company stock worth $4,175,506. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,662,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742,336 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 825.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,656,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $146,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

