Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Avanos Medical updated its FY21 guidance to $1.10-1.25 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 1.100-1.250 EPS.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $41.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.86, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.91. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $53.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

