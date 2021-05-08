Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) Shares Down 7.7%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO)’s stock price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.92. 790,846 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 455,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 60,117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare by 316.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 42,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon GloboCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical related consulting services, including research studies, executive education, daily online executive briefings, tailored expert advisory services, and consulting and management services in the areas of immunotherapy and second opinion/referral services.

