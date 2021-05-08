Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ASX:ANZ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ASX:ANZ) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, May 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.25.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

