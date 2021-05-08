Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AUPH. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.29.

NASDAQ AUPH traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,428,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,091. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,377,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 30,329 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 288,250 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

