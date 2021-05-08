ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ATN International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. BWS Financial also issued estimates for ATN International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

ATNI opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.09 million, a PE ratio of -237.15 and a beta of 0.28. ATN International has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $66.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.38.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is -618.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ATN International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ATN International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ATN International by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ATN International by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ATN International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

