Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Atlassian in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Rigby expects that the technology company will earn $0.27 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Atlassian’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.35.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $219.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.34, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $160.01 and a 12-month high of $262.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.37.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

