Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%.

NASDAQ AY traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $36.05. 1,791,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,031. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $48.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 275.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

