Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%.
NASDAQ AY traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $36.05. 1,791,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,031. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $48.49.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 275.41%.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.
Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.