Atlantic Trust LLC Trims Stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Atlantic Trust LLC lowered its position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,250 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC owned about 0.13% of OptimizeRx worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on OPRX. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

OPRX opened at $52.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.35 million, a PE ratio of -137.84 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $63.98.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $3,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

