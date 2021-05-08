Atlantic Trust LLC Sells 380 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Atlantic Trust LLC cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM opened at $97.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day moving average is $83.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $97.61. The company has a market cap of $151.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

