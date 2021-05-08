Atlantic Trust LLC Sells 1,918 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Atlantic Trust LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 1.1% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,772,000 after purchasing an additional 175,477 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,219,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $240.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.14 and its 200-day moving average is $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $241.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.37.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

