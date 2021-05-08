Atlantic Trust LLC Has $4.64 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Atlantic Trust LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 3.4% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in American Tower by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in American Tower by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $247.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

