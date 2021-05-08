Atlantic Trust LLC Has $4.35 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.2% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $423.73 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $275.00 and a 12-month high of $424.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $408.91 and a 200-day moving average of $381.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

