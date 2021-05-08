Atlantic Trust LLC Acquires 326 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atlantic Trust LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 2.0% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $234.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.97 and a 200 day moving average of $217.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

