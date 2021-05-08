Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ATHX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,119,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,281. Athersys has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $340.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of -1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91.

In related news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,726.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,300. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

